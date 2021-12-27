Recap: Mascoutah triumphs over Illinois Valley Central

Mascoutah cruised to a 71-40 win over Illinois Valley Central Monday at Mater Dei.
The Indians were seven of 16 (44 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. The leading scorers for Mascoutah were Justin King (20), Jack Seibert (14), Darien Singleton (12) and Derek Plab (11).
Mascoutah (11-1) hosts Metro-East Lutheran at 6:30 p.m today. Illinois Valley Central (0-1) goes on the road to play Mater Dei at 9:30 p.m today.
