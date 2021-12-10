 Skip to main content
Recap: Mascoutah triumphs over Waterloo
Jack Seibert posted 22 points and 10 rebounds to propel Mascoutah over visiting Waterloo 87-26 Friday.

The Indians were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 13 of 23 shots. Other contributing scorers for Mascoutah were Derek Plab (16), Darien Singleton (14), Quincy Hall (13) and Justin King (11).

Mascoutah (8-0) will host Kirkwood on Saturday at 5 p.m. Waterloo (3-3) hosts Wesclin on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

