Recap: Mater Dei beats Columbia

Mater Dei beat visiting Columbia 50-34 Friday.

Cameron Haag led Mater Dei with 23 points and Jacob Patton added 14. Dylan Murphy led the way for Columbia with 11 points.

Mater Dei (20-11) plays at Breese Central on Saturday at 7 p.m.

