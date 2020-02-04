Recap: Mater Dei beats St. Dominic

Caleb Zurliene had a game-high 30 points to lead Mater Dei to a 66-48 win over St. Dominic Tuesday at St. Dominic.
The Knights made 20 of 27 free throws (74 percent), while the Crusaders sank 6-9 (67 percent). Also finishing in double figures for Mater Dei was Jacob Schadegg with 17 points. Brendan Deters led the way for St. Dominic with 18 points and Ryan Schwendeman added 12.
Mater Dei (20-5) plays at home against Breese Central on Friday at 7:30 p.m. St. Dominic (10-7) plays at Washington on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.