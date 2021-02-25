 Skip to main content
Recap: Mater Dei breezes by Madison, Illinois
Recap: Mater Dei breezes by Madison, Illinois

Mater Dei breezed by Madison, Illinois 52-33 Thursday at Madison, Illinois.

Mitchell Haake led the way for Mater Dei with 15 points. DeAngelo Enlow led the way for Madison, Illinois with 11 points.

Mater Dei (5-0) visits Granite City on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Madison, Illinois (0-6) plays at Mascoutah on Saturday at 11 a.m.

