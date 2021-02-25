Recap: Mater Dei breezes by Madison, Illinois

Mater Dei breezed by Madison, Illinois 52-33 Thursday at Madison, Illinois.
-
Lift For Life boys make history by rallying past DuBourg for first district crown
-
Boys basketball notebook: McCluer North earns top seed; Kirkwood rolls Francis Howell
-
St. Charles West completes gauntlet to earn share of GAC North title
-
De Smet makes big plays in fourth quarter, ends Vashon's 19-game win streak
-
Wienstroer turns up defense to help MICDS nail down Metro League crown with win over Westminster
Mitchell Haake led the way for Mater Dei with 15 points. DeAngelo Enlow led the way for Madison, Illinois with 11 points.
Mater Dei (5-0) visits Granite City on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Madison, Illinois (0-6) plays at Mascoutah on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.