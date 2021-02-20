 Skip to main content
Recap: Mater Dei breezes by Metro-East Lutheran
Mater Dei breezed by visiting Metro-East Lutheran 60-41 Saturday.

A.J Smith led Metro-East Lutheran with 16 points and DeMarcus Bean added 11. The leading rebounders for Metro-East Lutheran were DeMarcus Bean (9) and A.J Smith (9).

Mater Dei (2-0) hosts Gibault on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Metro-East Lutheran (4-2) hosts Alton Marquette on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

