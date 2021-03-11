Recap: Mater Dei edges Metro-East Lutheran

Mater Dei edged Metro-East Lutheran 54-52 Thursday at Metro-East Lutheran.
Tyler Jasper led Mater Dei with 16 points, while Mitchell Haake finished with 11 and Jacob Patton added 10.
Mater Dei (11-1) plays at Gibault on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Metro-East Lutheran (9-5) visits Mount Olive on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
