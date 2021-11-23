 Skip to main content
Recap: Mater Dei handily defeats Marissa
Mater Dei handily defeated Marissa 65-40 Tuesday at Metro-East Lutheran.

Jacob Patton led Mater Dei with 21 points, while Cole Peppenhorst finished with 17 and Cameron Haag added 13. Chase Hurst led Marissa with 17 points and Garett Harrell added 10.

Mater Dei (2-0) travels to Metro-East Lutheran on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Marissa (0-2) travels to Lovejoy on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

