Recap: Mater Dei rolls past Highland

Caleb Zurliene had a game-high 26 points to lead Mater Dei to a 66-38 win over Highland Thursday at Mater Dei.

Mater Dei shot 57 percent (21 of 37) from the field, while Highland shot 44 percent (11 of 25). Also finishing in double figures for Mater Dei were Grant Goebel (13) and Jacob Schadegg (11). Altadonna led Highland with 17 points. The leading rebounder for Mater Dei was Mitchell Haake (9).

Mater Dei (8-3) will host Red Bay, Alabama at 4 p.m today. Highland (2-8) goes on the road to play Okawville at 8 p.m today.

