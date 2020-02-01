Recap: Mater Dei topples Marion

Mater Dei toppled visiting Marion 58-43 Saturday.
Mater Dei shot 57 percent (12 of 21) from the field, while Marion shot 45 percent (15 of 33). Mitchell Haake led Mater Dei with 18 points, while Caleb Zurliene finished with 14 and Grant Goebel added 10. Jackson Connor led Marion with 17 points. The leading rebounder for Mater Dei was Mitchell Haake (9). The leading rebounder for Marion was Brett Lewis (8)
Mater Dei (19-5) plays at St. Dominic on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Marion (15-7) visits Cahokia on Tuesday at 7 p.m.