Recap: Mater Dei topples Wesclin
Recap: Mater Dei topples Wesclin

Mater Dei toppled Wesclin 64-49 Saturday at Wesclin.

Tyler Jasper led Mater Dei with 18 points, while Carson Loepker finished with 11 and Parker Johnson added 10. Luke Serrano led Wesclin with 17 points and Grant Fridley added 16.

Mater Dei (7-0) visits Althoff on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Wesclin (5-2) goes on the road to play Okawville on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

