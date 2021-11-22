Recap: Mater Dei triumphs over Lovejoy

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Wildcats. Lovejoy could only hit on two of five, while the Knights made 14 of 20. Cole Peppenhorst led Mater Dei with 18 points, while Cameron Haag finished with 11 and Dalton Markus added 10. Shantez Holliday led the way for Lovejoy with 15 points.