Recap: Mater Dei triumphs over Lovejoy
Mater Dei cruised to a 63-29 win over visiting Lovejoy Monday.

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Wildcats. Lovejoy could only hit on two of five, while the Knights made 14 of 20. Cole Peppenhorst led Mater Dei with 18 points, while Cameron Haag finished with 11 and Dalton Markus added 10. Shantez Holliday led the way for Lovejoy with 15 points.

Mater Dei (1-0) visits Marissa on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Lovejoy (0-1) travels to Metro-East Lutheran on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.

