Recap: McCluer breezes by Hazelwood West
Anias Futrell had a game-high 27 points to lead McCluer to a 74-54 win over visiting Hazelwood West Saturday.

Also finishing in double figures for McCluer was Montez Roberson with 25 points. The leading rebounder for McCluer was Anias Futrell (8).

McCluer (2-6) visits Hazelwood East on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Hazelwood West (2-8) visits Parkway North on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

