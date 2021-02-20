Recap: McCluer breezes by Hazelwood West

Anias Futrell had a game-high 27 points to lead McCluer to a 74-54 win over visiting Hazelwood West Saturday.
-
Collinsville kicks offense back into gear with win over Metro-East Lutheran
-
Chaminade claims first MCC title since 2018 with victory against CBC
-
St. Pius fills its gym for rivalry game days before playoff basketball begins
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 11
-
Boruff uses late magic to help Breese Central rally past Columbia
Also finishing in double figures for McCluer was Montez Roberson with 25 points. The leading rebounder for McCluer was Anias Futrell (8).
McCluer (2-6) visits Hazelwood East on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Hazelwood West (2-8) visits Parkway North on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.