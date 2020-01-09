Recap: McCluer defeats McCluer North

Jeremiah Johnson had a game-high 27 points to lead McCluer to a 50-44 win over visiting McCluer North Thursday.
McCluer (11-2) will host Granite City on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. McCluer North (4-7) plays at O'Fallon on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Jeremiah Johnson had a game-high 27 points to lead McCluer to a 50-44 win over visiting McCluer North Thursday.
McCluer (11-2) will host Granite City on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. McCluer North (4-7) plays at O'Fallon on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.