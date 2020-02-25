Recap: McCluer downs Jennings

Kameryn Hubbard notched 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead McCluer past visiting Jennings 69-61 Tuesday.
Free throw shooting was key to the Comets win. McCluer connected on 22 of 33 attempts, while the Warriors made just six of 10. Also finishing in double figures for McCluer were Devon Barshow (20) and Anias Futrell (12). Damarion Shanklin led the way for Jennings with 21 points.
McCluer (20-4) hosts Ladue on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Jennings (12-11) visits Hazelwood Central on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.