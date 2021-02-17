 Skip to main content
Recap: McCluer North breezes by Mehlville
McCluer North breezed by Mehlville 69-50 Wednesday at Mehlville.

Christian Branson led the way for Mehlville with 12 points and Eric Ohmer added 10.

McCluer North (3-1) plays at Hazelwood East on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Mehlville (5-14) travels to Lafayette on Friday at 7 p.m.

