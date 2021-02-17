Recap: McCluer North breezes by Mehlville

McCluer North breezed by Mehlville 69-50 Wednesday at Mehlville.
-
St. Pius fills its gym for rivalry game days before playoff basketball begins
-
Boys basketball spotlight: Near-death experience leaves mark on University City's Lee
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 10
-
Bayless beats Brentwood to secure first conference title since 1973
-
Top 10 schedule, results
Christian Branson led the way for Mehlville with 12 points and Eric Ohmer added 10.
McCluer North (3-1) plays at Hazelwood East on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Mehlville (5-14) travels to Lafayette on Friday at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.