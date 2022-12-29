 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: McCluer North defeats Mundelein

McCluer North defeated visiting Mundelein 51-47 Thursday.

McCluer North (6-4) plays at home against Triad on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Mundelein (1-2) will host Althoff on Friday at 11:30 a.m.

