Recap: McCluer North triumphs over Trinity
Recap: McCluer North triumphs over Trinity

McCluer North cruised to a 68-35 win over Trinity Thursday at Trinity.

Aaron Brady led the way for Trinity with 9 points. The leading rebounder for Trinity was Aaron Brady (13)

McCluer North (1-0) hosts Hazelwood West on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Trinity (0-14) plays at Chaminade on Friday at 7 p.m.

