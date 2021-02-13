 Skip to main content
Recap: McCluer topples Carnahan
McCluer toppled visiting Carnahan 56-42 Saturday.

Anias Futrell led McCluer with 21 points, while Dennis Keyes finished with 12 and Montez Roberson added 11. The leading rebounder for McCluer was Anias Futrell (8).

McCluer (1-4) goes on the road to play Eureka on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Carnahan (6-6) visits Jennings on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

