Recap: McCluer topples Carnahan

McCluer toppled visiting Carnahan 56-42 Saturday.
-
Fortner's heroics help Francis Howell survive Troy's best shot in overtime thriller
-
Althoff opens season by edging Waterloo
-
Zumwalt North takes control of GAC Central race by winning at Washington
-
University City pulls out signature victory at CBC
-
Bayless beats Brentwood to secure first conference title since 1973
Anias Futrell led McCluer with 21 points, while Dennis Keyes finished with 12 and Montez Roberson added 11. The leading rebounder for McCluer was Anias Futrell (8).
McCluer (1-4) goes on the road to play Eureka on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Carnahan (6-6) visits Jennings on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.