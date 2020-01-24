Recap: McKinley defeats Metro
McKinley defeated visiting Metro 65-60 Friday.

Shaun Isom led the way for Metro with 41 points.

McKinley (13-2) plays at home against Metro on Monday at 7 p.m. Metro (2-8) goes on the road to play McKinley on Monday at 7 p.m.

