Recap: McKinley defeats St. Pius X

Tyler Jones had a game-high 26 points to lead McKinley to a 57-51 win over visiting St. Pius X Wednesday.
The Goldbugs shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 11 shots. St. Pius X hit five of 19 3-pointers. Also finishing in double figures for McKinley was Haiden Williams with 15 points. Riley Naeger was the leading scorer for St. Pius X with 15 points and Eli Boyer added 12. The leading rebounders for McKinley were Aaric Norman (9) and Tyler Jones (8). The leading rebounder for St. Pius X was Josh Ruble (10)
McKinley (15-2) plays at home against Northwest Academy on Thursday at 7 p.m. St. Pius X (13-5) travels to Herculaneum on Friday at 7 p.m.