Recap: McKinley triumphs over Valley Park

McKinley triumphed over visiting Valley Park 84-48 Monday.
Will Geary led the way for Valley Park with 28 points. The leading rebounder for Valley Park was Will Geary (12)
McKinley (10-7) will host Gateway Legacy Christian on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
McKinley triumphed over visiting Valley Park 84-48 Monday.
Will Geary led the way for Valley Park with 28 points. The leading rebounder for Valley Park was Will Geary (12)
McKinley (10-7) will host Gateway Legacy Christian on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
The Wildcats have won 16 games in a row and ended the Wolverines' 20-game home win streak.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Larry Hughes Jr. wasn’t eating at the golden arches Friday night, but he was going to have a happy meal.
Adam Painter walked out of the locker room and took a long, final look at the scoreboard.
CREVE COEUR — Brian Taylor has learned to let the game come to him.
CBC senior point guard Rob Martin scored 22 points as the Cadets overcame early foul trouble to beat SLUH for the seventh consecutive time. CBC hosts Chaminade to close out the regular season on Friday.
Granite City's strong season will send it into the postseason on a high note.
CREVE COEUR — History hangs on the walls at Chaminade’s Athletictron.
EAST ST. LOUIS — Macaeleb Rich makes the spectacular sound pedestrian.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/15/2022Large schoolsLast Week1. CBC (17-6)22. East St. Louis (21-5)33. Chaminade (17-5)14. De Smet (15-7)…
Large school schools - 2/161. CBC (17-6) def. SLUH (15-5), 64-45 today.2. East St. Louis (22-5) at Collinsville (23-5) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.3. …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.