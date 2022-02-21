 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: McKinley triumphs over Valley Park

McKinley triumphed over visiting Valley Park 84-48 Monday.

Will Geary led the way for Valley Park with 28 points. The leading rebounder for Valley Park was Will Geary (12)

McKinley (10-7) will host Gateway Legacy Christian on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

