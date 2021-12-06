 Skip to main content
Recap: Medicine and Bioscience breezes by Sumner
Recap: Medicine and Bioscience breezes by Sumner

Medicine and Bioscience breezed by Sumner 61-42 Monday at Soldan.

Missed free throws factored heavily into the Bulldogs loss to the Owls. The Bulldogs made only 2-9 (22 percent), while the Owls connected on 13 of 27. Arnez Newton led Medicine and Bioscience with 19 points, while Isaiah Thomas finished with 17 and Antonio Gray added 16. Lacy led Sumner with 16 points.

Medicine and Bioscience (1-3) visits Brentwood on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Sumner (0-2) plays at Miller Career on Monday, December 13 at 6 p.m.

