 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Mehlville edges Lindbergh
0 comments

Recap: Mehlville edges Lindbergh

  • 0

Mehlville edged Lindbergh 48-46 Friday at Lindbergh.

Christian Branson was the leading scorer for Mehlville with 10 points and Nick Sights added 10.

Mehlville (5-12) goes on the road to play Ladue on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Lindbergh (6-11) will host Seckman on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports