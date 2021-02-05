Recap: Mehlville edges Lindbergh

Mehlville edged Lindbergh 48-46 Friday at Lindbergh.
-
Boys basketball notebook: DuBourg stuns Westminster to keep win streak alive; Webster, Vianney in quarantine
-
Shanklin, Moore use their chemistry to power Jennings past McCluer
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 9
-
Priory pulls away from Normandy in second half of rematch
-
Illinois basketball teams set to begin play as COVID restrictions scale back
Christian Branson was the leading scorer for Mehlville with 10 points and Nick Sights added 10.
Mehlville (5-12) goes on the road to play Ladue on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Lindbergh (6-11) will host Seckman on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.