Recap: Mehlville gets by Marquette

Mehlville defeated Marquette 63-60 in overtime Tuesday at Marquette.
Hot free throw shooting was a key factor for the Panthers, who were 21 of 41 from the line. The leading scorers for Mehlville were Dylan Branson (18), Lamontay Daughtery (16), Davion Bradford (15) and King Waller (12). Owen Marsh led Marquette with 19 points and Brendan Harter added 12.
Mehlville (14-3) goes on the road to play Hazelwood West on Friday at 6 p.m. Marquette (9-12) will host Ritenour on Tuesday, February 11 at 7 p.m.