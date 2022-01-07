Recap: Mehlville gets by Parkway South

Mehlville fell behind Parkway South 33-31 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 51-48 win Friday at Parkway South.
-
Christian Branson led Mehlville with 16 points and Aron DeRoy added 10. Jaylen Calloway was the leading scorer for Parkway South with 19 points.
Mehlville (5-7) travels to McCluer North on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Parkway South (4-7) will host Windsor (Imperial) on Friday, January 14 at 8 p.m.
