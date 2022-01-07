Recap: Mehlville gets by Parkway South

Mehlville fell behind Parkway South 33-31 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 51-48 win Friday at Parkway South.

Christian Branson led Mehlville with 16 points and Aron DeRoy added 10. Jaylen Calloway was the leading scorer for Parkway South with 19 points.

Mehlville (5-7) travels to McCluer North on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Parkway South (4-7) will host Windsor (Imperial) on Friday, January 14 at 8 p.m.