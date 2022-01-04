Recap: Mehlville rolls past Hazelwood East

Mehlville rolled past visiting Hazelwood East 69-41 Tuesday.
Christian Branson led the way for Mehlville with 11 points and Cassius Jones added 11.
Mehlville (4-7) travels to Parkway South on Friday at 7 p.m. Hazelwood East (3-7) plays at DuBourg on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
