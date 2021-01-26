Recap: Mehlville topples Hazelwood West

Mehlville toppled visiting Hazelwood West 59-45 Tuesday.
-
Joey Barrett led the way for Mehlville with 24 points and Nick Sights added 14.
Mehlville (4-11) hosts Hannibal on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Hazelwood West (0-1) hosts Pattonville on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
