Recap: Metro beats Northwest Academy
Metro beat Northwest Academy 60-43 Monday at Northwest Academy.

Amari Foluke led the way for Metro with 22 points and Marlo Slaughter added 17. The leading rebounder for Metro was Sir-Maximus McDaniel (12).

Metro (4-3) goes on the road to play North County Christian on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Northwest Academy (1-6) plays at McCluer North on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

