Amari Foluke had a game-high 41 points to lead Metro to a 72-66 win over Carnahan Wednesday at Carnahan.

Also finishing in double figures for Metro was Devin Carter with 18 points. The leading rebounders for Metro were Brycen Carter (10) and Amari Foluke (9).

Metro (8-14) travels to Gateway STEM on Friday at 7 p.m. Carnahan (3-13) goes on the road to play Sumner on Thursday, February 16 at 6 p.m.