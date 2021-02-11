 Skip to main content
Recap: Metro-East Lutheran defeats Gibault
Metro-East Lutheran defeated visiting Gibault 54-48 Thursday.

DeMarcus Bean led Metro-East Lutheran with 15 points, while A.J Smith finished with 14 and Zion Tucker added 14. The leading rebounder for Metro-East Lutheran was DeMarcus Bean (8).

Metro-East Lutheran (2-0) plays at home against Wood River on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Gibault (1-1) hosts Christ Our Rock on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

