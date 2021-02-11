Recap: Metro-East Lutheran defeats Gibault

Metro-East Lutheran defeated visiting Gibault 54-48 Thursday.
-
University City pulls out signature victory at CBC
-
Bayless beats Brentwood to secure first conference title since 1973
-
Columbia pulls away from Freeburg in fourth quarter
-
Boys basketball notebook: Hazelwood Central rounding into shape; Pattonville scores 108
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 10
DeMarcus Bean led Metro-East Lutheran with 15 points, while A.J Smith finished with 14 and Zion Tucker added 14. The leading rebounder for Metro-East Lutheran was DeMarcus Bean (8).
Metro-East Lutheran (2-0) plays at home against Wood River on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Gibault (1-1) hosts Christ Our Rock on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.