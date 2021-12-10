 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Metro-East Lutheran downs Gibault
0 comments

Recap: Metro-East Lutheran downs Gibault

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Metro-East Lutheran downed Gibault 67-60 Friday at Gibault.

TJ Harris led Metro-East Lutheran with 17 points, while Jaeden Rush finished with 17 and Devan Rush added 13. Kaden Augustine led Gibault with 17 points, while Gavin Kesler finished with 16 and Jude Green added 13. The leading rebounders for Gibault were Jude Green (13) and Gavin Kesler (10).

Metro-East Lutheran (5-3) plays at Piasa Southwestern on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Gibault (4-2) goes on the road to play Mater Dei on Friday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News