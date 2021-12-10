Recap: Metro-East Lutheran downs Gibault

Metro-East Lutheran downed Gibault 67-60 Friday at Gibault.
TJ Harris led Metro-East Lutheran with 17 points, while Jaeden Rush finished with 17 and Devan Rush added 13. Kaden Augustine led Gibault with 17 points, while Gavin Kesler finished with 16 and Jude Green added 13. The leading rebounders for Gibault were Jude Green (13) and Gavin Kesler (10).
Metro-East Lutheran (5-3) plays at Piasa Southwestern on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Gibault (4-2) goes on the road to play Mater Dei on Friday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m.
