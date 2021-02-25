 Skip to main content
Recap: Metro-East Lutheran triumphs over Father McGivney
Metro-East Lutheran cruised to a 60-28 win over Father McGivney Thursday at Father McGivney.

Jack Rodgers led Father McGivney with 14 points.

Metro-East Lutheran (6-2) visits Granite City on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Father McGivney (1-6) visits Christ Our Rock on Saturday at 7 p.m.

