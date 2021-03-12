 Skip to main content
Recap: Metro-East Lutheran triumphs over Mount Olive
A.J. Smith had a game-high 40 points to lead Metro-East Lutheran to a 95-50 win over Mount Olive Friday at Mount Olive.

The Knights hit nine of 15 free throw attempts, while the Wildcats made two of three. Also finishing in double figures for Metro-East Lutheran were DeMarcus Bean (19) and Rodrick Holmes (10). Trent Markezich led Mount Olive with 21 points and Blake Schehl added 12.

