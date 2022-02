Justin Boyle had 22 points and 12 rebounds to propel Metro over Gateway STEM 70-67 Monday at Gateway STEM.

Also finishing in double figures for Metro were Amari Foluke (26) and Keteyian Cade (11). The other leading rebounder for Metro was Amari Foluke (8).

Metro (6-11) will host Medicine and Bioscience on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Gateway STEM (5-9) plays at St. Pius X on Wednesday at 7 p.m.