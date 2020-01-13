Recap: Metro handily defeats Gateway Science Academy

Shaun Isom had 31 points and 13 rebounds to lead Metro over visiting Gateway Science Academy 73-49 Monday.
Metro shot 55 percent (22 of 40) from the field, while Gateway Science Academy shot 33 percent (19 of 57). Also finishing in double figures for Metro was Jameson McNamee with 10 points. Jalen Davis led the way for Gateway Science Academy with 24 points and Andre Jackson added 10. Other leading rebounders for Metro were Justin Boyle (11) and Justin Ndacaisaba (11).
Metro (2-7) plays at home against Northwest Academy on Friday at 6:15 p.m. Gateway Science Academy (1-14) goes on the road to play Crossroads College Prep on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.