Recap: Metro handily defeats KIPP St. Louis
Recap: Metro handily defeats KIPP St. Louis

Sir-Maximus McDaniel posted 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Metro past visiting KIPP St. Louis 55-33 Wednesday.

Metro shot 51 percent (18 of 35) from the field, while KIPP St. Louis shot 34 percent (13 of 38). Also finishing in double figures for Metro was Marlo Slaughter with 21 points. Demetrio Barlow led the way for KIPP St. Louis with 17 points. The other leading rebounder for Metro was Justin Boyle (8).

Metro (2-2) will host Roosevelt on Thursday, January 21 at 6:15 p.m. KIPP St. Louis (3-4) goes on the road to play Crystal City on Friday, January 22 at 5:30 p.m.

