Recap: Metro topples Riverview Gardens
Sir-Maximus McDaniel had 10 points and 10 rebounds to propel Metro past Riverview Gardens 59-45 Wednesday at Normandy.

Also finishing in double figures for Metro was Amari Foluke with 30 points. The other leading rebounder for Metro was Justin Boyle (8).

Metro (3-4) hosts Medicine and Bioscience on Monday at 6 p.m. Riverview Gardens (3-8) visits Hazelwood East on Thursday, January 20 at 5:30 p.m.

