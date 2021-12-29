Recap: Metro topples Riverview Gardens

Sir-Maximus McDaniel had 10 points and 10 rebounds to propel Metro past Riverview Gardens 59-45 Wednesday at Normandy.
Also finishing in double figures for Metro was Amari Foluke with 30 points. The other leading rebounder for Metro was Justin Boyle (8).
Metro (3-4) hosts Medicine and Bioscience on Monday at 6 p.m. Riverview Gardens (3-8) visits Hazelwood East on Thursday, January 20 at 5:30 p.m.
