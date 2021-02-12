 Skip to main content
Recap: Metro tops Gateway STEM
Recap: Metro tops Gateway STEM

Metro topped Gateway STEM 45-35 Friday at Gateway STEM.

Missed free throws factored heavily into the Jaguars loss to the Panthers. The Jaguars made only 4-9 (44 percent), while the Panthers connected on 14 of 23. Amari Foluke led Metro with 23 points and Marlo Slaughter added 11. Tony Brown led the way for Gateway STEM with 14 points.

Metro (5-3) hosts McCluer South-Berkeley on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

