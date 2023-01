Amari Foluke had a game-high 38 points to lead Metro to a 52-20 win over Crossroads College Prep Thursday at Crossroads College Prep.

The Panthers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 20 shots. The leading rebounder for Metro was Joshua Edwards (8).

Metro (3-9) travels to St. Pius X on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Crossroads College Prep (1-2) will host Hancock on Tuesday at 7 p.m.