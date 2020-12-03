Recap: Mexico defeats Montgomery County

Isaiah Reams had a game-high 26 points to lead Mexico to a 67-61 win over Montgomery County Thursday at Montgomery County.
The Bulldogs made 19 of 27 free throws while the Wildcats connected on 11 of 14 for the game. Also finishing in double figures for Mexico were Drew Blevins (14) and Raef Yager (11). Collin Parker led Montgomery County with 25 points, while Drake Smith finished with 15 and Ty Leu added 10.
Mexico (2-0) travels to New Haven on Saturday at 7 p.m. Montgomery County (1-2) visits Wellsville on Saturday at 3 p.m.
