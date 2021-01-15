 Skip to main content
Recap: MICDS beats John Burroughs
Recap: MICDS beats John Burroughs

Nick Roper posted 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead MICDS past John Burroughs 62-44 Friday at John Burroughs.

Also finishing in double figures for MICDS were Brandon Mitchell-Day (16) and Aaron Hendricks (15). The other leading rebounder for MICDS was Brandon Mitchell-Day (8).

MICDS (10-0) hosts Westminster on Tuesday at 7 p.m. John Burroughs (1-2) will host Lutheran North on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

