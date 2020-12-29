 Skip to main content
Recap: MICDS beats Kirkwood
MICDS beat visiting Kirkwood 54-38 Tuesday.

The Rams were seven of 12 (58 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Hasani Spann led MICDS with 14 points, while Brandon Mitchell-Day finished with 13 and Nick Roper added 10.

MICDS (7-0) will host Lutheran North on Monday at 7 p.m. Kirkwood (5-2) plays at home against Lafayette on Tuesday, January 5 at 6 p.m.

