Recap: MICDS beats Priory
MICDS beat visiting Priory 59-43 Friday.

Myles Kee led the way for Priory with 14 points and Harrison Wilmsen added 13. The leading rebounder for Priory was Harrison Wilmsen (12)

MICDS (13-0) plays at Fort Zumwalt North on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Priory (11-3) will host Normandy on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Sports