 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: MICDS breezes by Francis Howell Central
0 comments

Recap: MICDS breezes by Francis Howell Central

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MICDS breezed by visiting Francis Howell Central 59-40 Monday.

Brandon Mitchell-Day led MICDS with 21 points, while Marcus Coleman finished with 13 and Jayden Banks added 10. Adam Painter led the way for Francis Howell Central with 14 points.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News