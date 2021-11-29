Recap: MICDS breezes by Francis Howell Central

-
MICDS breezed by visiting Francis Howell Central 59-40 Monday.
Brandon Mitchell-Day led MICDS with 21 points, while Marcus Coleman finished with 13 and Jayden Banks added 10. Adam Painter led the way for Francis Howell Central with 14 points.
