Recap: MICDS breezes by Priory
MICDS breezed by visiting Priory 58-39 Monday.

Sam Wienstroer led the way for MICDS with 18 points and Brandon Mitchell-Day added 11. The leading rebounders for MICDS were Aaron Hendricks (11) and Nick Roper (10).

MICDS (16-1) plays at home against DuBourg on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Priory (14-5) hosts Lutheran South on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

