Recap: MICDS breezes by Priory

MICDS breezed by visiting Priory 58-39 Monday.
-
Belleville East storms past East St. Louis in delayed season opener
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Boys basketball notebook: DuBourg stuns Westminster to keep win streak alive; Webster, Vianney in quarantine
-
Creech drills late 3-pointer to rally Winfield past St. Charles in GAC North showdown
-
Vick's career-best 24 points help Wildcats bounce back from loss
Sam Wienstroer led the way for MICDS with 18 points and Brandon Mitchell-Day added 11. The leading rebounders for MICDS were Aaron Hendricks (11) and Nick Roper (10).
MICDS (16-1) plays at home against DuBourg on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Priory (14-5) hosts Lutheran South on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.