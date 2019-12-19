Recap: MICDS breezes by Troy Buchanan
0 comments

Recap: MICDS breezes by Troy Buchanan

  • 0

MICDS breezed by Troy Buchanan 72-52 Thursday at Lindenwood University.

The Rams were seven of 15 (47 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. The leading scorers for MICDS were Jack Pronger (15), Nick Roper (13), Hasani Spann (13), Aaron Hendricks (12) and Brandon Mitchell-Day (11). Griffin St. Pierre led Troy Buchanan with 17 points, while Tyson Ludwig finished with 10 and Braden Nett added 10. The leading rebounder for MICDS was Nick Roper (9).

MICDS (6-0) will host Duchesne on Monday at 6 p.m. Troy Buchanan (3-3) hosts Memphis University on Friday, December 27 at 9 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/141. CBC (2-3) is idle.2. Chaminade (1-0) is idle.3. Collinsville (7-0) def. Chicago Morgan Park , 67-65 today.4. Ha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports