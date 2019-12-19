Recap: MICDS breezes by Troy Buchanan

MICDS breezed by Troy Buchanan 72-52 Thursday at Lindenwood University.
The Rams were seven of 15 (47 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. The leading scorers for MICDS were Jack Pronger (15), Nick Roper (13), Hasani Spann (13), Aaron Hendricks (12) and Brandon Mitchell-Day (11). Griffin St. Pierre led Troy Buchanan with 17 points, while Tyson Ludwig finished with 10 and Braden Nett added 10. The leading rebounder for MICDS was Nick Roper (9).
MICDS (6-0) will host Duchesne on Monday at 6 p.m. Troy Buchanan (3-3) hosts Memphis University on Friday, December 27 at 9 a.m.