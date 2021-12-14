 Skip to main content
Recap: MICDS defeats St. Mary's
Recap: MICDS defeats St. Mary's

MICDS defeated visiting St. Mary's 59-53 Tuesday.

Brandon Mitchell-Day led MICDS with 20 points, while Marcus Coleman finished with 17 and Jack Hayes added 13. Zamier Collins led St. Mary's with 15 points, while Zyree Collins finished with 14 and Kaliel Boyd added 11.

MICDS (4-1) will host Fort Zumwalt South on Friday at 7 p.m. St. Mary's (4-5) goes on the road to play DuBourg on Wednesday, December 22 at 6 p.m.

