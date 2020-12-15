Recap: MICDS downs SLUH

Nick Roper posted 12 points and 13 rebounds to propel MICDS past SLUH 57-50 Tuesday at SLUH.
Also finishing in double figures for MICDS were Brandon Mitchell-Day (15) and Sam Wienstroer (14). Other leading rebounders for MICDS were Aaron Hendricks (12) and Brandon Mitchell-Day (9).
MICDS (3-0) will host Lutheran St. Charles on Tuesday, December 22 at 7 p.m. SLUH (0-1) travels to CBC on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
