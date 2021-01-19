 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: MICDS downs Westminster
0 comments

Recap: MICDS downs Westminster

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Brandon Mitchell-Day posted 21 points and 12 rebounds to propel MICDS past visiting Westminster 61-54 Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for MICDS was Aaron Hendricks with 12 points. The other leading rebounder for MICDS was Aaron Hendricks (8).

MICDS (11-0) plays at home against Francis Howell North on Monday at 5 p.m. Westminster (8-3) visits Holt on Thursday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports