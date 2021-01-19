Recap: MICDS downs Westminster

Brandon Mitchell-Day posted 21 points and 12 rebounds to propel MICDS past visiting Westminster 61-54 Tuesday.
Also finishing in double figures for MICDS was Aaron Hendricks with 12 points. The other leading rebounder for MICDS was Aaron Hendricks (8).
MICDS (11-0) plays at home against Francis Howell North on Monday at 5 p.m. Westminster (8-3) visits Holt on Thursday at 6 p.m.
